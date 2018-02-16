In the episode, the 18-year-old and her fiancé Joshua Brandon Efird go apartment hunting and have a small budget. They are shown a dingy, dirty one-bedroom unit infested with roaches.
"I'm not raising my child in this dumpass f--king s--thole," Pumpkin says after Josh finds a leaking pipe.
"I mean, where are we gonna put the baby, in a one-bedroom?" she asks him.
"I guess her ass will be sleeping in the living room, with the bugs," he says.
Pumpkin gave birth to a baby girl, Ella Grace Efird, in December.
The two are told the apartment's rent is $758 a month and that if they want to stay at their $1,000-max budget, they would only be able to afford places like that.
"You know what place is nicer than this place?" he asks her later. "Your mom's house."
Pumpkin breaks down crying.
"Pumpkin's feelings are through the roof, her hormones are off the wall, most of all, her feeling of 'We're not gonna be able to do it on our own' is bothering her the most," Josh says.
The two leave, disappointed. Josh tells her they will figure it out.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.
