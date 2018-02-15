Jeffrey Tambor is officially not returning to Transparent for season five. E! News has confirmed the Emmy winner's exit with Amazon, the home of the acclaimed comedy.

Following sexual misconduct allegations, Tambor previously released a statement alluding to his exit.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," Tambor said in November 2017. "I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."