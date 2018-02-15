Former Survivor winner Jenna Morasca was arrested last month for a DUI and drug possession after allegedly biting a police officer after being treated for an apparent overdose.

The 37-year-old has not commented on the arrest, which was made public on Thursday.

Police said in a statement that on the evening of January 25, officers found Morasca unconscious in a running Chevrolet SUV parked at a stop sign in Washington, PA. She was with a female passenger, who was seen placing a Ziploc-style bag containing syringes in her purse. Officers gave Morasca Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, after which medics arrived and gave her more, then placed her on a stretcher and moved her into an ambulance.

Police said medics requested assistance with her, saying she was fighting and trying to bite them. Officers then entered the vehicle and saw she was resisting and trying to bite the medics. A female officer remained inside as the vehicle began its journey to an ER, during which Morasca was "still combative" and bit the policewoman on her right forearm. Morasca was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

As Morasca was being revived inside the SUV, police told her passenger to hand over the bag of syringes. She reportedly told them she did not have any in her possession. The officers removed the bag, which they said also contained a burnt spoon with a string and cotton balls, and also found another syringe inside her wallet. She was detained on the scene on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and then released after being told she would receive charges via summons.