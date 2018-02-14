Love is in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie...

With today marking their very first Valentine's Day as a couple, Sofia, 19, celebrated the momentous occasion by sharing a sweet photo with her 34-year-old beau on Instagram.

She captioned the black-and-white throwback pic, "Happy Valentines babe."

In the shot, which was taken last October during the pair's PDA-filled vacation to Venice, Italy, the duo look head-over-heels while cuddling in sunglasses.

And while they have recently taken their love public via social media, this is a relatively new occurrence for the couple. During Sunday night's episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Scott revealed that he was keeping his relationship with Sofia a secret out of respect for his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.