Bebe Zahara Benet has never played Snatch Game.
Unlike every other competitor she's up against in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, the original winner of the title of America's Next Drag Superstar managed to sashay away with her victory without ever having to bring a fierce and funny celebrity impersonation in Mama Ru's version of classic game show Match Game because the now-iconic challenge only became part of the series in season two.
However, all that changes this week as the remaining All Stars 3 queens take on the challenge. For her first Snatch Game, Bebe will be going up against past winners like BenDeLaCreme (whose Dame Maggie Smith stole the show in season six) and Kennedy Davenport (who bravely took on boy drag as Little Richard). And after her so-so performance in last week's Bitchelor spoof, she better fight to win.
VH1
However, if she's worried about the challenge, it certainly doesn't show in this sneak peek of the episode, exclusive to E! News. As she reveals her decision to embody Grace Jones to RuPaul and guest judge Marc Jacobs (who guesses it right off the bat based on the costume on the work table), Bebe explains her choice. "This is exciting to me because then I just get to embody somebody else that is not necessarily me," she says. "You know, as much as I love her, the way she would talk and the words that would come out of her mouth, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, did she just say that?' You know?"
"But you also have to be funny," Ru responds.
"I know. And that's what I'm trying to work on," Bebe says, with a laugh of her own. OK, so maybe she's a little nervous.
In three weeks of competition, Bebe, who was added to the cast in the season premiere as the surprise 10th queen, has managed to be safe each and every week, earning her not much direct praise nor criticism from Ru and the judges. And that, coupled with the overarching Handmaid's Tale theme of the season, has lead to one hell of a fan theory that's been floating around the interwebs.
According to a theory from fan Chris White, delivered by way of a Facebook post, Bebe is a mole planted in the game by Mama Ru, meaning she "isn't really there to compete." "Bebe is going to coast by, never landing in the bottom 2 or winning a challenge; she will always be safe," the theory continues. "When the finale comes, Bebe will be announced as the mole and helps [sic] Ru decide which queen will become the winner."
Why is this fan convinced Ru would be willing to pull a fast one on all of us? "By doing this, it allows Bebe to showcase her talent to new fans every episode without her winning a single thing from lipsynchs [sic] and the grand price, since she already won. This also allows Mama Ru to do an All Stars season of just winners only in the future. You're welcome."
Consider us absolutely shook. It does make a bit of sense. After all, how will Ru pull off an all-winners season of All Stars down the line if one of them has already competed (and potentially lost) an All Stars season already? And why the continued Handmaid's Tale theme if not to have some big shock down the road, aside from an eliminated queen returning, which we already know will happen? There's got to be more to Bebe's presence, right?
Check out Bebe in the clip above, as well as fellow queen Aja's thoughts on her plan to tackle Grace Jones, and let us know if you think there's some truth to that crazy, but somehow plausible theory in the comments below!
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on VH1.