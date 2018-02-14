Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kim took to Instagram to share an adorable PDA pic of her and Kanye.

"I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!!" Kim wrote to her husband.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Chicago West, via a surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim shared on her app in January. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."