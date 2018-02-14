Rocco is getting more than just a call from his dad.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian not only surprises Rocco with a call from his dad Rocky, she reveals that she will be flying Rocky out to L.A. so he can be there throughout his son's Revenge Body journey.

"I want your father to see your journey and I wanted to have your father come out here to L.A.," Khloe reveals.

An emotional Rocco thanks Khloe before jumping on FaceTime with her and his parents to share the big news.

"For Rocco, I'll drop the whole world and I'll come running," Rocky says.