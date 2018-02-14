Rocco is getting more than just a call from his dad.
In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian not only surprises Rocco with a call from his dad Rocky, she reveals that she will be flying Rocky out to L.A. so he can be there throughout his son's Revenge Body journey.
"I want your father to see your journey and I wanted to have your father come out here to L.A.," Khloe reveals.
An emotional Rocco thanks Khloe before jumping on FaceTime with her and his parents to share the big news.
"For Rocco, I'll drop the whole world and I'll come running," Rocky says.
After saying their goodbyes, Rocco vows to keep his dad on the straight and narrow when he gets to town.
"When my father gets out here, he's not coming out here and puffing a cigarette around me, 'cause I'm not joking. I'm done smoking, I'm done drinking, for now the drinking," Rocco insists. "He disciplined me my whole life and helped build me to become the man that I am and it's time that you know what, we're gonna discipline him."
He also promises that he's not going to let anyone down, especially Khloe.
Watch Rocco get the big surprise in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!