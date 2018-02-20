At age 30, Rihanna is older, wiser and in love.

The R&B and pop star is celebrating her birthday about eight months after she first stepped out with Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

This relationship is different from the past ones Rihanna has been known to have. She has notoriously dated fellow music artists—there was her past relationship with Chris Brown, which ended horrifically, and more recently, Drake, with whom she had often collaborated and performed with. Hassan has nothing to do with the music industry.

He's also probably the wealthiest man she's ever dated. He is a billionaire who serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of the family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel, a conglomerate that is one of the largest businesses in the world and which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. According to The Independent, his family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion. His family is so rich that they even own their own pro soccer league.