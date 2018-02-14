Does the Cast of The Bachelor Winter Games Know the Lyrics to Their Own Anthem?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 11:30 AM

Forgive us, but we are still obsessed with the anthem performed during the Bachelor Winter Games opening ceremony. 

Written and performed by a local high school student, the song was just so sweet, so pure, so vague, so perfect for the strange mix of romance and goofiness we were in for. 

The cast of the show agreed, with Dean Unglert calling it a highlight of the entire series. While they may love it, they do not seem to know its lyrics, according to the test we conducted when they paid a visit to E! News. 

In the video above, you can watch them play a little game in which we took out some of the words from the song and had Unglert along with Ashley Iaconetti, Eric Bigger, and Canadian contestant Kevin Wendt, try to fill in the blanks. It didn't go all that well, as you can see. 

The Bachelor Winter Games airs its next episode this Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

