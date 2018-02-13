When Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder popped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday, the outspoken reality star was uncharacteristically coy when asked about her love life. "I am in a relationship right now, yeah," Schroeder shared. "I'm bashful right now!"
Schroeder revealed that her co-stars Kristin Doute and Katie Maloney introduced her to her mystery man in August, shortly after broke up with Meagher. Asked if her boyfriend works at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR, the restaurant's former waitress balked and said, "No! Oh, my God..."
While Schroeder may not yet be comfortable discussing her current relationship, she hasn't been quiet about her last relationship—which ended just before a planned anniversary trip to Mexico. "We've had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up," she told Us Weeklyin December. "But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup." There's zero chance the exes will ever reunite. "Once you try twice—like, really give it two really good shots, you know?—you're not supposed to be together." It took a "few months," but Schroeder said she and Meagher are finally on speaking terms. "I think he's wonderful person—and whoever he finds is a really lucky person."
At the time, Schroeder said she was dating around and not seeing "a specific person."
"It's fun," she added. "Every date that I've gone on and every man that I've met, I really like."
