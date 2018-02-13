While Schroeder may not yet be comfortable discussing her current relationship, she hasn't been quiet about her last relationship—which ended just before a planned anniversary trip to Mexico. "We've had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up," she told Us Weekly in December. "But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup." There's zero chance the exes will ever reunite. "Once you try twice—like, really give it two really good shots, you know?—you're not supposed to be together." It took a "few months," but Schroeder said she and Meagher are finally on speaking terms. "I think he's wonderful person—and whoever he finds is a really lucky person."

At the time, Schroeder said she was dating around and not seeing "a specific person."

"It's fun," she added. "Every date that I've gone on and every man that I've met, I really like."