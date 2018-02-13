Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Denies Being Dropped by Blue Apron

Blue Apron responded to the comments via Twitter, writing, "Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle."

However, Evans' husband, David Eason, took to Twitter nearly a week later denying that Blue Apron was the one to cut ties with the reality star. While responding to a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, "If you look at the date and time.... Yea Jenelle dropped @blueapron not the other way around. They can play billy bad ass if they want but they are just butt hurt!"

Evans elaborated on the situation and denied that she had been fired. "I decided not to work with Blue Apron because of bad tensions with a previous co-worker they decided to work with as well," she told E! News. "After breaking the news to Blue Apron, they got on their social media account responding to fake accounts about me telling them they were firing me. My husband got upset by this and [led] to him tweeting them."