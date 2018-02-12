She tells Allure, "When [director] Ryan [Coogler] approached me to be in it, he walked me through what he was thinking the story would be about. I remember him finishing his spiel and me being like, 'And this is a Marvel movie?' And him being like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, 'And they said you could make this? Have they green-lighted this idea of yours?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I can't believe it.' And I was like, 'Whoa, that is next level.'"

Lupita continues, "On set, it was just such an inspirational experience because so much thought was put into this film, and every single aspect of it was rich and beautiful and just arresting, actually. To see this aspirational African world that actually becomes an example for the whole wide world was spellbinding. We were all very much aware that we were in something extremely special."

