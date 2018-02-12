Eugenio Derbez's Daughter Aislinn Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Eugenio Derbez is going to be a grandfather to a baby girl! 

The Overboard star's daughter Aislinn Derbez announced the exciting news on her Instagram. 

"Waiting with great love for our beautiful baby! (Yes, it's a girl!)," the Do It Like an Hombre star captioned the post with a heartfelt photo of herself and her husband, Mauricio Ochmann.

In September, the actors shared with fans that they were expecting a new addition to their family. 

"13 years ago, I lived one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. And today, my heart fills again as I'm able to once again experience this with the woman I love," the El Chama star captioned the post

In December, the actress revealed that she was already 29 weeks pregnant and that she had already gained 30 pounds but was completely ecstatic about this new stage for their family. 

The mother-to-be's brother Vadhir Derbez even shared this hilarious photo of the family as they announce that they're expecting a baby girl. 

"I'm excited!#LoveMyFamily," he captioned the post

Congrats to this growing family! 

