Eugenio Derbez's Daughter Aislinn Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Eugenio Derbez is going to be a grandfather to a baby girl!

The Overboard star's daughter Aislinn Derbez announced the exciting news on her Instagram.

"Waiting with great love for our beautiful baby! (Yes, it's a girl!)," the Do It Like an Hombre star captioned the post with a heartfelt photo of herself and her husband, Mauricio Ochmann.

In September, the actors shared with fans that they were expecting a new addition to their family.

"13 years ago, I lived one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. And today, my heart fills again as I'm able to once again experience this with the woman I love," the El Chama star captioned the post.