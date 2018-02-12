TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in the Elite 8 Now

  • By
  • &

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Porsha Williams Details Conversation With Mama Joyce

Porsha Williams Tells All on "Lit" Vegan Dinner Party

TVs Top Couples, Elite 8

Forty-six down, eight to go. 

After one hell of a Sweet 16, we're now down to just the final eight competitors in TV's Top Couple, and let us tell you, this round was hard to put together. 

Some of the battles in the Sweet 16 came down to less than 200 votes in the last hour to determine the winners, and we can only imagine the battles will be even more intense as we get closer and closer to that final round, so gird your loins. 

As always, you can vote for as many couples as you want as many times as you want, so be sure to stay hydrated and have fun—especially on Valentine's Day, which is when this poll just so happens to close. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

TV's Top Couple 2018: Elite 8
Magnus and Alec vs. Barry and Iris
58.5
41.5
Betty and Jughead vs. Oliver and Felicity
43.7
56.3
Veronica and Archie vs. Hilal and Leon
9.8
90.2
Claire and Jamie vs. Mulder and Scully
53.0
47.0

This round closes Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tv's Top Couples , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -