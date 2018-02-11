Life's a beach when you're Dane Cook!

The 45-year-old funnyman and his 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor put their love on full display when they hit up the beach during a romantic vacation to the island of Maui in Hawaii on Saturday.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying some fun in the sun and getting in some serious PDA on while on the beach.

The pair kissed, held hands and snuggled up to each other for all to see.

Kelsi, who is a singer, opted for a bright orange two-piece bathing suit. Her boyfriend, who is 26 years her senior, donned gray trunks.

A source tells E! News, "Dane and Kelsi flew in on a private jet to Maui last Thursday. Dane loves Maui and visits a few times a year. He and Kelsi have already been once and they couldn’t wait to come back with friends for another vacation."

The insider says that the pair are "having a great time so far."