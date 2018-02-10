Following the lunch, the women said in a statement: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

But while many hoped that the meet-up (and the resulting statement) meant that the band was getting back together and getting on the road, it seems as that's not so—for now.

However, the mother of four gushed over her lunch last week, telling Vogue, "It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely."

As for a potential reunion in the future? Don't rule it out—but it's not happening any time soon.

Beckham explained, "There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming."

However, it's fashion that she's all about these days—not being a pop icon. While at the preview, she said, "This is what I do."