Camila Cabello is living it up with a hunky man by her side!

The "Havana" songstress was photographed enjoying a romantic day at the beach in Mexico with Matthew Hussey, a British life coach famous for his Cosmopolitan magazine dating column and bestselling books.

Camila, 20, and Matthew, 30, didn't shy away from the PDA, admiring Cabo's natural beauty with their arms around each other. At one point, Hussey leaned in for a kiss and they strolled down the Cabo shoreline holding hands.

An eyewitness tells E! News they arrived to the beach just before the sunset and stayed for about 40 minutes. "Lots of PDA and smiles," the source describes, also revealing Camila and Matthew arrived in Mexico on Thursday.