Shortly after Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul welcomed their first child, the name of the couple's baby girl was revealed to be none other than: Story Annabelle Paul.

Lauren shared a picture of the precious newborn on Instagram Feb. 9.

"There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," she captioned the photos of the little one.

The Breaking Bad alum shared a picture of his wife holding the baby and wrote "My heart."

Back in January, Aaron told Jimmy Kimmel he was "over the moon excited" about becoming a dad.

"I love babies," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I always have loved babies."

Aaron told the host the couple hired a doula to help with the delivery, and it looks like she gave the actor a little advice.

"She's just telling me what not to do," he said. "She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent of the time the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates the partner.'"