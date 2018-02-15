Aaron Paul's Firstborn Daughter Is Named Story Annabelle

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 7:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Shortly after Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul welcomed their first child, the name of the couple's baby girl was revealed to be none other than: Story Annabelle Paul.

Lauren shared a picture of the precious newborn on Instagram Feb. 9. 

"There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," she captioned the photos of the little one.

The Breaking Bad alum shared a picture of his wife holding the baby and wrote "My heart." 

Back in January, Aaron told Jimmy Kimmel he was "over the moon excited" about becoming a dad.

"I love babies," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I always have loved babies."

Aaron told the host the couple hired a doula to help with the delivery, and it looks like she gave the actor a little advice.

"She's just telling me what not to do," he said. "She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent of the time the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates the partner.'"

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

In honor of the new family member, Kimmel gave Aaron a pink baby meth suit—a slight nod to his character Jesse Pinkman.

Aaron revealed his wife's pregnancy back in September. The actor shared a picture of her baring her baby bump on Instagram and wrote, "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

The actor and his wife have been married since 2013. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Aaron Paul , Exclusives
Latest News
Blake Lively

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

The Real Reasons Behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Cozy for First Photo Since Baby Stormi's Birth

ESC: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Spotted for First Time Since Justin Theroux Split Announcement

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's $240 Million Empire

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor Winter Games: Who's Hooking Up and Who Went Home in Episode 2

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Engaged Ahead of The Amazing Race Finale

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -