TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now!

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:39 PM

Let the battles continue!

TV's Top Couple 2018 has officially reached the sweet 16, meaning there are eight fights to be fought over the next two days, and there are some pretty serious match-ups in this round.

Will Riverdale, OutlanderSense8, and Supergirl all continue with two competitors each? Will the OGs Mulder and Scully prevail? Will the Turkish underdogs continue to surprise us all? 

Only your votes can answer those questions, so get going!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, but you knew that already. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

TV's Top Couple 2018: Sweet 16
1. Betty and Jughead vs. Roger and Brianna
60.3
39.7
2. Claire and Jamie vs. Kara and Mon-El
56.2
43.8
3. Magnus and Alec vs. Hayley and Elijah
71.0
29.0
4. Oliver and Felicity vs. Alex and Maggie
56.8
43.2
5. Lito and Hernando vs. Hilal and Leon
12.6
87.4
6. Veronica and Archie vs. Kala and Wolfgang
50.0
50.0
7. Barry and Iris vs. Kat and Adena
59.6
40.4
8. Waverly and Nicole vs. Mulder and Scully
51.2
48.8

This round closes Sunday, February 11 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET, so get your votes in...now! 

