Michelle Branch is pregnant!

The "Everywhere" singer is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Patrick Carney! Branch and Carney, a drummer for the Black Keys, shared the exciting pregnancy news with their fans on Instagram on Thursday. "Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise ❤️ Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn't be more excited! xx @officerpatrickcarney," Branch captioned a video post that showed the baby's ultrasound.

Patrick also shared the same post on his social media page on Thursday afternoon.