Michelle Branch Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting First Child With Patrick Carney

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 1:41 PM

Michelle Branch is pregnant!

The "Everywhere" singer is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Patrick Carney! Branch and Carney, a drummer for the Black Keys, shared the exciting pregnancy news with their fans on Instagram on Thursday. "Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise ❤️ Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn't be more excited! xx @officerpatrickcarney," Branch captioned a video post that showed the baby's ultrasound.

Patrick also shared the same post on his social media page on Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Branch Gets Engaged To Black Keys' Patrick Carney While Celebrating Her 34th Birthday

Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

This will be the second child for Michelle, who was previously married to her bassist Teddy Landau. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed a baby girl named Owen in 2005. Branch and Landau called it quits in 2014.

In February 2015, Branch met Carney at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. The couple got engaged while celebrating her 34th birthday in July 2017.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

