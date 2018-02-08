Each episode, the Fab Five of Queer Eye— Karamo Brown (Culture), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion)—swoop in for a makeover and leave seemingly as quickly as they arrived, but just because cameras have turned off doesn't mean that's the end of their contact with their makeover subjects.

"I get on the regular charcuterie and cheese platter photos from our friend Neal," Antoni told E! News. "This is a guy who loved cooking and for a decade he lost that interest, he lost that spark. When we were exploring his kitchen, I found all these kitchen tools that had been neglected for almost a decade and to see that spark light up again and find that interest—"