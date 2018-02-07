Luis Fonsi might have broken world records with his song "Despacito," but when he's with his family, he's just dad to Mikaela and Rocco, and Águeda López's husband.

The star recently opened up about his private life and brought Hola! USA in his Miami home.

"Here, in my home, we try not to talk about work; I am not the singer, and we don't talk about 'Despacito.'I am a dad, a husband and I try to enjoy the small and simple things in life," Fonsi tells the magazine for the March issue.

The couple had Mikaela in December 2011 and tied the knot three years later on September 10, 2014.