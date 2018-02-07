New Deadpool 2 Trailer Debuts Josh Brolin as Cable

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 6:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Deontay Wilder, WAGS Atlanta

WAGS Atlanta's Deontay Wilder is Feeling the Pressure to Propose: See the Boxer Dish on His Fear of Heartbreak

Thor: Ragnarok

Go Behind the Scenes of Thor: Ragnarok With Cate Blanchett

Josh Brolin, Deadpool 2

YouTube

"What's the worst pain you've ever felt?"

With one ominous question, Deadpool 2's Cable makes his grand debut in the latest trailer for the upcoming Marvel sequel. With Josh Brolin behind the cybernetic mutant soldier veneer, the newest character in  the superhero universe is entirely menacing as he faces off against Ryan Reynolds' sarcastic Deadpool. 

As to be expected, the new trailer has its quirks as Deadpool pauses footage of Cable to play with miniature action figures while he waits for his metal arm to be complete in effects, simultaneously poking fun at Justice League for digitally removing Henry Cavill's mustache. 

Photos

Superhero Peeing Problems: Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and More Tell All

While it's only a two minute clip, there's no limit to breaking the fourth wall as Deadpool also makes fun of the movie's script. "Your time's up, you dumb f--k," Cable insults Deadpool. 

As he retorts, "Well, that's just lazy writing."

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin returns as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the David Leitch-directed film. 

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Ryan Reynolds , Josh Brolin , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -