"What's the worst pain you've ever felt?"

With one ominous question, Deadpool 2's Cable makes his grand debut in the latest trailer for the upcoming Marvel sequel. With Josh Brolin behind the cybernetic mutant soldier veneer, the newest character in the superhero universe is entirely menacing as he faces off against Ryan Reynolds' sarcastic Deadpool.

As to be expected, the new trailer has its quirks as Deadpool pauses footage of Cable to play with miniature action figures while he waits for his metal arm to be complete in effects, simultaneously poking fun at Justice League for digitally removing Henry Cavill's mustache.