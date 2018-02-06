Drake Gives Over $125,000 to Strangers for ''God's Plan'' Music Video

Now that's one good-deed spree!

On Monday, he gave the Miami Senior High School a $25,000 donation and OVO-designed uniforms, then he gifted University of Miami student Destiny James with a $50,000 check towards her tuition and on Tuesday a whole supermarket full of patrons got their groceries bought and paid for by...the one, the only Drake on Tuesday.

Talk about a supermarket sweep!

Shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket got quite the treat when the rapper came into the store around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon with a megaphone and announced that he'd be paying for everyone's items. The rapper reportedly bought at total of $50,000 on the groceries.

Lucky customer Guille Deza told E! News that, "No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries. Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen."

Deza said that the rumor going around the sore was that the music man was doing the good deed as part of his upcoming music video for "God's Plan."