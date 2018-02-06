"Scooby Doo Pa Pa" Is the New Dance Craze That You Need to Know About

by Diana Marti | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 7:08 PM

Y la cosa suena ¡Ra!

There's a dance craze that's been making waves and if you don't know about it yet, let us introduce you to "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" by DJ Kass. Social media superstars like Lele Pons and Inanna Sarkis showcased the infectious song and already have 32 and 26 Million views on each video that Pons shared on Instagram. The duo sports costumes of  Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake from the original Scooby Doo television franchise. 

Although the Dominican, New York Based DJ released the song in September, once the Instagram star featured the song multiple times, it became a viral sensation. 

A simple search on YouTube will show people of all ages and all over the world showing off their best dance moves to the song. 

The 26-year-old, and father of two, says on his website, "For now, I'm currently involved in learning how to produce and create edits. I just want to be heard, appreciated, and known in this world for giving a great show and best of all, entertaining the crowd because I live through them."

It's impossible to get the catchy song out of your head, but the question is...will you be dancing to "Scooby Doo Pa Pa"? 

