How Travis Scott's Life Changed the Moment He Became a Father

Welcome to the joys of parenthood, Travis Scott.

While the 25-year-old may be used to performing in front of sold-out crowds at clubs and arenas across the country, this rapper is now dedicating time to one special person: His newborn baby girl with Kylie Jenner.

"Travis is in love. He says his baby girl is a blessing and he is so grateful she is healthy," a source shared with E! News. "Travis is on baby duty and helping Kylie."

We've also been told Travis will be spending the next few weeks with his family as he experiences all of the tasks—and joys—that come with fatherhood.

Throughout Kylie's pregnancy, Travis joined his girlfriend in never confirming any news. In fact, his first social media post about anything babies related came February 4 when announcing the birth of his daughter.