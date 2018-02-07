Go Behind the Scenes of Thor: Ragnarok With Cate Blanchett

Who but Cate Blanchett could have made Hela, Goddess of Death, sympathetic?

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok will be released on digital Feb. 20 and on Blu-ray March 6, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at a bonus feature starring the rightful ruler of Asgard. (Her words, not Thor's. Obviously.) Blanchett takes fans behind the scenes of the blockbuster as she saunters around the film's set in a catsuit that's covered in motion-capture markers. In post-production, her costume—inspired by comic book artist Jack Kirby—gets a C.G.I. upgrade.

"I've had an incredible time playing with her, because I think her capabilities are so surprising and so unusual. She's not simply sinister," explains Blanchett, who, in another scene, is shown rehearsing for a fight sequence with director Taika Waititi, co-star Chris Hemsworth and stunt double Zoë Bell. "Some of the happiest times have been beating people up. So, it's been good."