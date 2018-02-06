Sometimes a life-changing loss lets bygones be bygones...
Despite a recent high-profile feud with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon made sure to share their condolences with the actress after the sudden death of her brother, Christopher Cattrall.
On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to ask fans for help in finding her brother, who had gone missing from his home in Alberta, Canada last week. On Monday, the actress announced on the social media that her missing brother had died.
"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time," wrote the actress.
Last week, SJP went on Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that she was "heartbroken" over Kim's comment to Piers Morgan, saying that she was "never friends" with her SATC co-stars following the . But despite the public comments about the situation last week, the mom of three made sure to send love to Kim after the news broke on Tuesday.
On Kim's post, Sarah Jessica, who played Carrie on the hit HBO show and films, commented, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."
Similarly, Cynthia, who played tough-as-nails Miranda on the long-running series, wrote on the comments, "Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO."
Following the comments, the Mannequin star took to Twitter to express her gratitude, "I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the last 72 hours.
Kim and her HBO colleagues have had a contentious relationship in past months following news that the actress, who played sexed-up Samantha on the comedy, put the kibosh on a third installment of a SATC movie.
Our hearts go out to the Cattrall family during this difficult time.