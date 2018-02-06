Sometimes a life-changing loss lets bygones be bygones...

Despite a recent high-profile feud with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon made sure to share their condolences with the actress after the sudden death of her brother, Christopher Cattrall.

On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to ask fans for help in finding her brother, who had gone missing from his home in Alberta, Canada last week. On Monday, the actress announced on the social media that her missing brother had died.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time," wrote the actress.