Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Welcome Baby No. 2

Theres another little swimmer in the Phelps family!

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, have welcomed their second baby together, a baby boy named Beckett Richard Phelps. The new mom and dad of two announced the arrival of their baby boy via son Boomer Phelp's Instagram page along with adorable photos of the newborn by photographer John Boone.

"I am officially a big bro!!!" the caption read. "All I wanna do is hold him! I can't wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro"

Michael shared his heartwarming message on Instagram: "Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now"