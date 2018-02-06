It's time for the final "happily ever after," Once Upon a Time fans.

E! News has confirmed that the ABC fairy tale mash-up will come to an end with its current seventh season. After an intense reboot at the end of season six that saw all but three series regulars released from the contracts, the show was shuttled to Friday nights, where it has only averaged 3.8 million total viewers.

"Seven years ago, we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible. But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us -- years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope," co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis said in a statement. "We're so grateful to our brilliant collaborators – the cast, crew, and writers -- as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind . We hope they join us for these last few hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forrest for one more adventure."