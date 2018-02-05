Sarah Stage—also known as the "six-pack mom"—has recently experienced one of her most difficult weeks of motherhood.

The fitness model took to Instagram and revealed that her eldest son, James, was attacked by a dog this week.

"Gosh this might be the hardest week I've had as a mom so far!" she began. "Poor Jamesy got attacked in the face by a dog (the dog was triggered by James eating a snack and started to aggressively bite his face)."

Fortunately, Stage reacted just in time, noting, "I was able to pry the dog off of James before the dog got to James eye."

She went on to explain how both James and her nearly 4-month-old son, Logan, are battling the flu and a cold, respectively.