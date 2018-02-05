Dolan didn't strike the right "tone" until he was in the editing suite—"which is why I am writing to you today," he wrote. "Quite at length, yes, because I wanted to give you all the necessary context to understand the choice I had to make, and avoid useless and absurd assumptions."

"What you need to hear from me is that Jessica Chastain's character, after what was a long period of reflection, had to be cut from the film. It was an extremely difficult decision to make. I feel, toward Jessica, a very sincere love, and a great admiration. The decision was editorial and narrative, in that it has nothing to do with a performance, and everything to do with a character and the compatibility of its storyline. This 'villain' subplot, albeit funny and entertaining, didn't feel like it belonged to the rest of the story, which ended up not being on heroes or their nemesis, but rather on childhood, and it's dreams. There is, in this film, a conversation on show business, yes, but it was in the family dynamics—and, once again, in mothers and sons relationships—that the heart of the film resided," Donal continued. "Jessica has, since the very beginning, defended this project, and defended me on so many occasions. She is a terrific actress, a politically engaged artist, what is more, who relentlessly champions the cause she believes in. She is respected by her peers and beloved by her public. I am disappointed that we didn't get to reveal the exciting things we crafted together on this one adventure, but life is long, and missed opportunities almost always bode of even greater future collaborations."

"I wanted you to find this out through me, and no one else. And please know, to conclude, that your questions, and enthusiasm, and even impatience, over these past few months, gave me the energy to finish this film, which has taught me so much on life and craft," Dolan told his fans. "Social media is often a vessel of heinous intimidation and speculation, but it isn't lost on me that, in your case, it's been the vehicle of a vital source of friendship. I thank you for that."