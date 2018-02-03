Pink Battling the Flu Before Super Bowl 2018 Performance

Pink revealed on Saturday that she has the flu, but is determined to sing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday as planned.

Despite her ailment, she did perform on Friday at the pre-game Nomadic Live! event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city where the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the NFL championship.

"Trying to practice the flu away," Pink wrote on Instagram. "I've been waiting to sing this song ["The Star Spangled Banner"] since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are."