Girl Power! All Five Spice Girls Reunite in One "Exciting" Photo

Emma also shared the photo Twitter with a similar caption, writing, "Love my girls!!! Exciting!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" And talking about their reunion, Geri told her social media followers that girl power is "alive and well" today. Mel B also told her Instagram followers, "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom #spicegirls #coloursoftheword #wantwereallyreallywant #mumsworkinghard #blastoff."

This reunion comes shortly after the 20th anniversary of the premiere of their movie, Spice World.

This photo also follows just hours after The Sun reported the group is reuniting professionally as well, for $10 million each.

"...after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year," a source tells the publication. "It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back."

This reunion is said to have been orchestrated by producer Simon Fuller, who The Sun reports is "believed to have promised reluctant Victoria her vocals will not be needed."