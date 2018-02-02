See the Star-Studded Lineup of Hollywood's Sportiest Couples

When it comes to finding love, Hollywood and sports collide more often than you think.

With Super Bowl weekend upon us, many eyes will be on power couples like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen along with Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo.

But before you think it's only a New England Patriots thing to find love with a famous star, we're here to prove otherwise.

Several athletes from hockey, baseball, basketball and other sports have found a special someone who just so happens to be a celeb. And spoiler alert: A lot of these romances have turned out to be a big win for both parties.

In honor of the biggest football game of the year, we're taking a look at some Hollywood stars and their athletic significant others in our gallery below. Thank goodness it's not a competition, because we couldn't root for just one.