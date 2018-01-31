Tom Hardy appears to be a man of his word.

The actor tattooed "Leo knows all" on his arm after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to a 2016 article by Esquire, Hardy and DiCaprio made a bet over who would receive an Oscar nomination for The Revenant. DiCaprio predicted Hardy would get the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nod while Hardy predicted he wouldn't. The stakes? A tattoo featuring the name of the winner's choosing. DiCaprio won the bet.

So, what did the Titanic star want Hardy to get?

"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.'" Hardy told Esquire. "Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly.'"

Just a few days ago, a fan photo surfaced showing Hardy's new ink.