Danielle Maltby has fallen for a fellow reality star.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum may have been unlucky in love on TV, but she's since fallen for Big Brother veteran Paul Calafiore. The two confirmed they're a pair on—what else?—social media with adorable snaps of them canoodling and kissing shared to each of their Instagram accounts.

"Melting," Maltby described the photograph that marked their Instagram official status. Meanwhile, Calafiore was equally a man of few words. "Wedding Season," he captioned with a heart.