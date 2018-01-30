Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Pose Naked for British Vogue

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are cover girls!

The supermodel sisters appear on two covers and pose nude for the March 2018 edition of British Vogue. Gigi also talks to the magazine about watching over Bella growing up and her relationship with Zayn Malik.

Talking about being a protective older sister, Gigi tells Vogue, "She's one of the only people I'll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."



And when it comes to posting photos of her boyfriend on social media, Gigi shares, "I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend."