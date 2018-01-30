Celebrities don't just get to live in any old Big Brother house.
CBS has brought out only the best for its 11 new stars, including an espresso machine, champagne on ice, and for the first time ever, a square dining room table.
In the exclusive video above, Julie Chen takes you on a tour of of the first floor of the house, all decked out for next week's premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. There's a hot tub for the celebrities! A telescope to remind the celebrities that we're watching them constantly! A washer/dryer that Julie Chen isn't sure the celebrities know how to use!
All in all, it looks like the perfect house in which to watch celebrities metaphorically stab each other in the back.
The season will have all the typical characteristics of a Big Brother season like power of veto, Head of Household competitions, and 24/7 live feeds, but it will all be taken up a notch with its famous houseguests.
The season will also be different because it's a bit shorter, taking place over around two weeks instead of an entire summer.
The houseguests for this inaugural U.S. season of Celeb Big Brother include Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives), Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Shannon Elizabeth(American Pie), Ross Mathews (E!), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Actress), Chuck Liddell (MMA star), Metta World Peace (former NBA player), Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015), and of course, Omarosa.
The season will air in 13 episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and sometimes Thursdays and Saturdays, with the finale set to air on Sunday, February 25.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres Wednesday, February 7 on CBS.