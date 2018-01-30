Celebrities don't just get to live in any old Big Brother house.

CBS has brought out only the best for its 11 new stars, including an espresso machine, champagne on ice, and for the first time ever, a square dining room table.

In the exclusive video above, Julie Chen takes you on a tour of of the first floor of the house, all decked out for next week's premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. There's a hot tub for the celebrities! A telescope to remind the celebrities that we're watching them constantly! A washer/dryer that Julie Chen isn't sure the celebrities know how to use!

All in all, it looks like the perfect house in which to watch celebrities metaphorically stab each other in the back.