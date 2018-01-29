Tom Brady is a single-minded beast on the football field. And while he's known for his relatively mild-mannered, almost stilted ways when he's not in game mode, it's not surprising to find out he's a regular papa grizzly off the field.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who's gearing up for his record eighth Super Bowl in hopes of winning his sixth NFL championship ring, pulled the ultimate power play Monday when he shut down his interview with the Boston radio show he appears on weekly because one of the station's other personalities had made a disparaging remark about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Brady.

Alex Reimer, the guy who called Vivian an "annoying little pissant" on the air last week in reference to her brief appearance on Brady's new web series Tom vs. Time, has been suspended indefinitely for offending arguably the biggest star in all of football, let alone the town hero.

"Well, I think that…" Brady began today, trying to find the right words while on the air with WEEI's Kirk and Callahan, "I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with—my daughter or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."