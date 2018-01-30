Did showmances even exist before The Challenge?
MTV's longrunning franchise has seen its fair share of hook-ups over its 31-season (!) run. But how many of them actually turn into real-life romances? The drunken make-out-to-relationship turnover is, of course, pretty low, but a few pairings have managed to make it work off-camera...at least for a little while.
The current season, Vendettas, already has a few showmances going on, including a newly single Johnny "Bananas" Devenzanio and rookie Natalie Negrotti (of Big Brother fame), as well as Cara Maria Sorbello and British newbie Kyle Christie (from UK's Geordie Shore). And we can't forget about Brad Fiorenza, who recently divorced from fellow Challenge vet Tori Hall, moving on with Britni Thorton?
But what are the odds that any of these on-location couples actually make it work off the show?
We're looking back at all of the romances that went down on the show (Casual and/or rumored hookups don't count, sorry!) and seeing which pairings have actually stood the test of time. There's a few marriages, a few divorces and a cheating scandal or two! (Like TJ Lavin, we are equally as disappointed in the quitters.)
