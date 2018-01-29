Instagram
She's in the home stretch!
There is no such thing as too much information when it comes to Jessie James Decker. The country singer has always been candid about everything going on in her life and her third pregnancy is no different. She revealed on Instagram that she's officially 30 weeks pregnant and has to go to the bathroom...a lot!
30 weeks today!! So excited to meet this little boy," Jessie captioned a cute pic of her belly. "I have to pee every 30 minutes no joke!!" Just in case you were wondering about this mama's bathroom habits, she's not holding back. Never change, Jessie!
Check out all of Jessie's baby bump pics below.
Almost There!
"30 weeks today!! So excited to meet this little boy. My belly is so low this time and sleeping is getting very uncomfortable. I have to pee every 30 minutes no joke!! Viv asks me everyday when she gets to finally hold him as she puts her little hands out like she's rocking a baby. Bubby is not shy about letting us know he's still the baby right now lol #30weeks #babyboy #babyDecker."
Wedding Date
"Adore this man congrats to Blake and Mary on your stunning wedding. We love you!"
Few Weeks to Go
Starting week 28! Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??
Side note (can't believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl. God chose her to be Brookies mama for a reason. God bless those mamas who had their babies this early I have a soft spot in my heart for those families even more now.
Merry Christmas
Starting to put some Christmas decorations away! Decided to take a preggo selfie! #26wks ( that random red box on top of the back shelf is the kids candy from Santa) (pjs are Christmas present from syd from the gap and slippers are target)
Keeps on Kickin'
Making chocolate cream pie as this little boy kicks! Maybe he's a chocolate lover like his mama!! Happy thanksgiving y'all!!!!
Preggo Vibes
"#Preggovibes #23weeks #whosayspreggocantbesexy #babyboy #babynumber3"
24 Weeks
"Feeling huge, tired, and craving more coffee and attention from hubby. I Did fix my hair after 5 greasy hair days so that's good. #footballseason #preggerhormones #24weeks #wrappingpresentstoday."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
All Wrapped Up
Jessie attends the 2017 AMAs in a skintight off-the-shoulder pink bandage dress.
Little Kicker!
"Bump is out! Feeling kicks finally," she wrote on Instagram. "my placenta is in front so it's been really tough to feel this little man. Finally feeling him !!! (Sweatshirt is new from my line @kittenish, not many left (I have on xs) (so comfy for this preggo mama) #20weeks #kittenish."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Red Carpet Ready
The country crooner shows off her growing tummy at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Blonde & Bumpy
"16 weeks today where are all my mamas?"
Baby No. 3!
"Bumpin along! #pressweek #southerngirlcitylights."
Almost Time!
The singer posts a hospital pic with hubby Eric Decker.
Whoa!
Now that's a bump! "I don't have much to say," she said on Instagram.
Sporty Mama
Jessie James Decker doesn't miss a single opportunity to attend one of husband Eric Decker's games.
Stylish Shopper
She looks just as fabulous as the stores she shops at.
Pretty in Print
Surrounded by loved ones, Jessie James Decker blossoms in a beautiful print.
Red Carpet Duo
The mom-to-be hits the red carpet with hubby Eric Decker.
Beautiful Bridesmaid
Jessie James Decker celebrates a friend's upcoming nuptials.
Fun and Fab
Jessie James Decker steps out looking super stylish for a day in the sun.
Showing off her wifely duties by hitting the grocery store.
Bundled Up
With her boots, scarf and hat, Jessie James Decker is ready for an autumn walk.
Pretty in Pink
She proves that pink is her color with this amazing ensemble.
Leopard Lady
With her animal print dress and hat, Jessie James Decker is ready for anything.
Dinner Date
Jessie James Decker glows in a satin dress as she accompanies husband Eric Decker to a special event.
Bold in Blue
A sophisticated body-hugging blue dress is the perfect outfit choice for the soon-to-be mom.
Barbie Glam
Jessie James Decker channels her inner Barbie with this hot pink number.
Soon-to-be parents Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker look effortlessly chic in their simple yet stylish ensembles.
Night Out
Looking fabulous during a night out with friends.