Pink's Daughter Willow Hart Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Grammys

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 9:30 PM

The night's big winner Bruno Mars may have looked like he had the best time at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but it's quite possible that someone just a tad bit smaller than him actually had the best night ever—and that someone is Pink's and Carey Hart's daughter, Willow Hart.

Earlier in the night, Pink shared with E! that she'd brought her mother, her husband and their daughter with her for support (baby Jameson was left at home).

"It's a family affair," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

And it certainly was! The 6-year-old took to the red carpet with her famous parents and had a grand old time hobnobbing with her idols, getting a piggyback from her mom and having a tuutu-terrific time!

For the event, both Willow and Pink opted for feathery frocks that brought some fun to the funky night of fashion and music. The proud mama opted for a wild Armani Prive frock that some critics didn't like, but her daughter seemed to love (and emulate)!

After losing the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy to Ed Sheeran, Pink's proud hubby jumped on Instagram to share a photo of his wife and praise the talented singer. he also noted that the pop star and his daughter were hanging out with Rihanna

The excited husband wrote, "I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen. But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!!"

Looks like his first born's a big fan of the Bad Gal and got to spend some time with her!

Carey wrote, "Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight."

Earlier in the night, the "What About Us" singer stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before the big show and talked about her "teary" meeting with a fellow mom in a grocery store. Last month, Pink pleaded with fellow moms on Twitter to "give ourselves and each other a break" after the emotional encounter.

"She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy," Pink said. "And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot."

"And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do,'" Pink continued. "I just, you know, life is hard."

She then added, "She finds strength in knowing that someone like me is out there screwing it all up too."

And that's why we love her! 

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

