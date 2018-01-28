James Corden Gives 2018 Grammy Nominees "Consolation Puppies" After Losing Awards

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 6:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars Wins Record of the Year, Thanks Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Caban at 2018 Grammys

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Jerry Seinfeld, Grammys, 2018 Grammys

CBS!

James Corden had a super cute surprise for 2018 Grammy Awards nominees who didn't receive an award on Sunday.

After Dave Chappelle won the award for Best Comedy Album at the show, the host of the show took the stage to make an announcement.

"Congratulations Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy...I don't want anybody to be upset tonight," Corden told the audience. "So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we'll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn't get a Grammy, you get a puppy!"

Read

Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

It seems though that Kelly Clarkson didn't get her puppy! She jokingly tweeted Sunday, "I mean, what the hell @JKCorden and @RecordingAcad I didn't get my puppy consolation prize?! I'm calling bulls--t. Y'all owe me a puppy #puppyless,"

Watch the cute video above!

After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , James Corden , Dave Chappelle , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.