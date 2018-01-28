EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Fangirls Over Khalid on 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018

First Meryl Streep and now Khalid! Kelly Clarkson continues to adorably fangirl over her favorite celebs at award shows!

The "Love So Soft" singer was about to start an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday when she stopped to tell Khalid she's a major fan of his.

Khalid had just given an interview with Seacrest when he crossed paths with Clarkson.

"I am a huge fan," Clarkson told Khalid. "My sister, or my sister, my daughter, my 16-year-old daughter is flipping out right now. Literally she introduced me to your music and I'm addicted it's so good."

"Ah no way, thank you so much," Khalid replied. "It's so nice to meet you!"

Clarkson then told Khalid she might be presenting him with an award later. She'll take the stage to present Best New Artist during the ceremony.

"I'm presenting you an award maybe," she said before telling him to have a good night.

During her interview with Seacrest, Clarkson explained her daughter Savannah introduced her to Khalid's music.

Watch the sweet moment above! And see what Clarkson had to say about her previous meeting with Streep and the Time's Up movement.

After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

