Dream Team @JKCorden, @OfficialSting, and @DiRealShaggy take on Subway Car-pool Karaoke! Should @latelateshow continue this series? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nqc5A8XJhg— CBS (@CBS) January 29, 2018
Dream Team @JKCorden, @OfficialSting, and @DiRealShaggy take on Subway Car-pool Karaoke! Should @latelateshow continue this series? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nqc5A8XJhg— CBS (@CBS) January 29, 2018
The streets of New York City may never be the same.
During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, host James Corden decided to bring one of his most popular segments from The Late Late Show to music's biggest night. Perhaps you've heard of Carpool Karaoke?
Instead of traveling with a famous guest on a Los Angeles freeway or jam-packed street, James decided to hit the subway and he didn't come alone.
Sting and Shaggy came along for the ride in hopes of surprising a few passengers. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.
As soon as the trio started performing "Every Breath You Take" by The Police, one construction worker was left less than impressed.
"We're doing like a carpool karaoke but like a New York special edition," James shared. The stranger replied, "I don't give a f--k. Shut up!"
Instead of getting discouraged, James and his friends kept the show on the road by performing "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy and "Don't Make Me Wait" by both Shaggy and Sting's new joint album 44/876.
Ultimately, people were not impressed with the stars who were mistaken as YouTube stars and homeless men.
"How about you shut up and sit down?" the same construction worker shared. "How about this, you get off the train the next stop or I will kick you out?"
So what happens next? Let's just say James has some blood on his face. Maybe the 405 freeway isn't so bad after all.
After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.