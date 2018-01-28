The streets of New York City may never be the same.

During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, host James Corden decided to bring one of his most popular segments from The Late Late Show to music's biggest night. Perhaps you've heard of Carpool Karaoke?

Instead of traveling with a famous guest on a Los Angeles freeway or jam-packed street, James decided to hit the subway and he didn't come alone.

Sting and Shaggy came along for the ride in hopes of surprising a few passengers. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

As soon as the trio started performing "Every Breath You Take" by The Police, one construction worker was left less than impressed.