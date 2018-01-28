Jay-Z Is Everyone's Favorite Person at the Grammys 2018

Jay-Z is basically everyone's fairy godmother at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Though he didn't gift us with a performance tonight, he came bearing several other presents, including his mere existence.

But seriously...Once he stepped foot inside Madison Square Garden, it was all about him.

First and foremost, he was basically the welcoming committee for several major artists attending the show. He shook hands with everyone from a very excited Cardi B to a blushing Lorde to Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. And if an embrace from Jay-Z isn't the warmest of welcomes, we don't know what is.

But handshakes weren't the only thing he was handing out...