Watch Justin Timberlake Surprise Ellen DeGeneres With an Epic Birthday Gift

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Janelle Monae, T.I., Essence Black Women in Music

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Denies Rape Allegation as $5 Million Lawsuit Is Filed Against Him

Katie Lowes, Scandal

Scandal Explains What Really Happened to Quinn & Rowan Goes Shopping

Let the birthday celebrations begin!

As Ellen DeGeneres prepares to celebrate her 60th birthday Friday, the talk-show host is getting a surprise from one of her famous friends.

On Friday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake appears via satellite with a special message for the birthday girl.

"Hey baby. I'm rehearing for the Super Bowl, rehearsing for the tour. I'm so sorry I can't be there to kick off your birthday week," Justin shared. "You know I'd like to be there but I need to make sure we are great."

When Ellen asked if the former 'N Sync member can address the reports of special guests coming for the Pepsi halftime show, Justin remained coy. He did, however, invite Ellen to come out for the show.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

"You're welcome to come out with me if you want," he shared to the delight of audience members. "You're very good at dancing too."

"You know I'm really great with lyrics so I can sing along with you," Ellen responded. "You're sweet and no."

Ultimately, Justin delivered pink flowers to the studio for Ellen to enjoy. In addition, the singer joined The Tennessee Kids to perform "Happy Birthday."

"Thank you for doing this," Ellen shared. "I can't wait to see you. I'm sure everyone is excited for the halftime show."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays across the country. Check your local listings here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Birthdays , Justin Timberlake , Super Bowl , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.