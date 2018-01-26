It's that time of year again!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to celebrate love on TV by figuring out which TV couple is the top TV couple.

Our annual TV's Top Couple tournament officially launches this Monday, with 64 competitors vying to escape elimination and make it to the end, thanks to your votes.

The only way those competitors can even make it to the initial 64 is through your nominations, which is what we're asking for today!

There are just a few guidelines to remember before you get to nominatin'...