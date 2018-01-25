Everything you previously knew about TV ratings and cancellations? Forget it. As the TV landscape continues to change (Hi, Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, Apple, network and production studio streaming sites, etc.), networks aren't just paying attention to the Nielsen ratings, but those do play a part still. With many shows now well into their seasons and midseason TV now in full swing, it's time to take a look at which shows may be on their last legs. It's cancellation bubble watch time.

Take note before you start to panic upon seeing your favorite show in the gallery below: These are just our education guesses. It does not mean said shows will be canceled, nor does it mean the series will get renewed.